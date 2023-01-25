AL doesn’t believe in democracy and tolerate opinions of others

Awami League doesn’t believe in democracy and doesn’t tolerate differences of opinion, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).

Fakhrul was speaking at a rally organised in front of the central office of the party at Naya Paltan in the capital on Friday. Dhaka City (North) and Dhaka City (South) jointly organised the rally in observance of Democracy Killng Day.

Main opposition BNP has announced holding rallies at all divisional cities for February 4 (Saturday) to press home its 10-point demands, including holding the next general election under a caretaker government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced it at a rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Fakhrul said the rally will be held at all divisional cities for unconditional release of the party leaders and activists, reduction of prices of electricity and daily commodities.

However, the programme for Dhaka metropolitan area on that day will be announced later on, he said.

As part of the simultaneous movement against the current government, BNP arranged the rally with the participation of a huge number of leaders and activists of the party and its associated bodies.

The organisers said the programme was meant for registering a protest against the introduction of one-party Baksal rule by the Awami League on this day in 1975, the rise in the prices of power and gas and mounting pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party caretaker government.

Apart from BNP, other like-minded opposition parties, alliances and organisations also observed a similar programme in Dhaka and other divisional cities and district towns on Wednesday as part of the simultaneous movement to oust the current government.

Of them, Ganatantra Mancha, Ganatantrik Bam Oikya and Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote held separate rallies in front of the Jatiya Press Club while the 12-Party Alliance near Bijoy Nagar Water Tank while Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote in front of the Jatiya Press at and LDP at FDC Crossing.

They also announced rally in the divisional cities for February 4.

It was the fourth programme of the simultaneous movement after the mass procession on December 30, sit-in on January 11 and rally and procession on January 16.