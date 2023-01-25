Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters

Metro trains now make a stop at the Pallabi station and allow passengers to get on board.

A train stopped at the station at about 8:34am on Wednesday for the first time and then it left for Agargaon after waiting for 30 seconds for passengers.

It takes only seven minutes to reach Agargaon from Pallabi.

Pallabi Jubo League men welcomed the passengers with flowers and chocolates at the station.

Earlier, three gates of the station were opened before 8am.

From today, commuters can travel from Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi, said Managing Director (MD) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique.

Meanwhile, a new timing has been set for metro rail as it will run from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm instead of 8am-12 pm, considering the demand of the passengers.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation till Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.