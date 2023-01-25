Presidential election on February 19

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announce the schedule of the country’s 22nd presidential polls.

A per the announcement, the election will be held on February 19.

Chief Election Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule today after a meeting at his EC office in the capital.

The commission has set February 12 for the last date of submission of the nomination papers. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 13, while the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is on February 14.

According to the constitution, a new president has to be elected within 90 to 60 days prior to the end of the incumbent president’s tenure.

The previous presidential election schedule was announced on January 25, 2018.

Abdul Hamid was elected president unopposed for the second term on February 6, though the election was slated for February 18.

President Abdul Hamid is set to complete his tenure on April 23 this year.