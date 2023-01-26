DCs urged to remain alert on fake news portals, IPTVs

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday urged deputy commissioners to remain alert against rumours, misinformation and confusion spread by online portals, IPTVs and YouTube channels at district level.

The minister told reporters after a session on the last day of the three-day DCs’ conference held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Hasan Mahmud said, “There are many unregistered online portals, IPTVs and YouTube channels at the district level. They often spread rumours and misinformation and misinformation which are a challenge.”

The minister informed DCs that 12 IPTVs have been registered at district level. “Apart from this, more than 170 online portals and 170 newspaper online portals and 15 to 16 TV online portals have been registered. The rest are unregistered,” he said.

The Information Minister said, “We have informed DCs that unregistered portals and TVs are trying to create chaos in the society by creating confusion, rumours and false news. They (DCs) have been instructed to inform the government about this matter so that action could be taken regarding them.”

He further said they urged the administration to disclose the true information immediately.

Earlier on January 20, the Information Minister in the DCs’ Conference said that news broadcast through IPTVs and YouTube channels is not allowed as per Broadcast Policy.