Govt working to build smart Bangladesh: Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that the government is working to build a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Smart Bangladesh will be built on the strong foundation of Digital Bangladesh. Therefore, the smart citizen is very important for that,” he said.

The minister said these while addressing as the chief guest a discussion on the fifth industrial revolution and 5G infrastructures: Bangladesh’s Preparation’ on the second day of the Digital Bangladesh Fair organised by the Posts and Telecommunications Division at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) here, said a press release.

Referring to the new generation of the country as very talented, Jabbar urged them to be efficient in making 5G-based tools.

The new generation will build machines or instruments and establish their control over those machines or instruments,” the minister said.

Secretary General of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) Brigadier General SM Farhad (Retd) conducted the programme while Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam presented keynote paper there, the release added.

Additional Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division Md Mahbub-ul-Alam and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Director General Brigadier General Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel also spoke on the occasion, among others.