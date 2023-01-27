Parliamentary team attends PUIC meeting in Algeria

A three-member team of Bangladesh Parliament on Friday participated in the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC) in Algeria.

The head of Bangladesh delegation and also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker spoke at the meeting, said a press release here.

He requested the OIC to strengthen its support to Bangladesh over the peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas refugees to Myanmar from Bangladesh.

He also raised the Rohingya issue while talking to PUIC general secretary.

Two other members of the Bangladesh team are Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin MP and SM Shahjada MP.