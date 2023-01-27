Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that from now on, the price of electricity will be adjusted every month.

The price of electricity would be adjusted little by little, the state minister told journalists after inaugurating the 14th DRMC-Summit National Science Fair-2023 at Dhaka Residential Model College in the capital on Friday.

Earlier on January 12, the government increased the retail price of electricity by 5% per unit on average at the consumer level. BERC raised about 19.92% bulk power tariff on November 21 with effect from December 1.

In response to a question about the price hike of gas, Nasrul Hamid said, “We have fixed the price of gas in coordination with the world market. Our goal is to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas from April. We hope to be able to supply gas from Bhola field within the next one to two months.”

About load-shedding during irrigation, the state minister said, ‘Many people run pumps all day for irrigation in many places. We have fixed a schedule for it, and during this scheduled time they could be able to use electricity for irrigation. But in some places problems have created regarding this schedule. We are trying to solve this problem.”

“Overall the situation would be better, especially from the next month.”