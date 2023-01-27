Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard on Thursday paid a farewell call on president Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, reports UNB.

During the meeting, the head of the state sought continuous cooperation from Switzerland in the economic development and expansion of trade and commerce in Bangladesh, president’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told UNB.

Referring to the effects of climate change, Hamid said Bangladesh and Switzerland would work together to this end.

About the Rohingya repatriation issue, he said the Rohingyas are getting various support from different donor countries and agencies, but the peaceful repatriation of these people remains a major challenge.

The president sought continued cooperation from Switzerland to end the crisis.

The outgoing ambassador lauded the unprecedented development of Bangladesh in different sectors, including trade expansion and women’s empowerment.

The envoy thanked the president for his overall cooperation during her tenure in Bangladesh.