Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started its march in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon to restore “democracy in the country.”

The march began from Suvastu Tower in Badda around 2:30pm where thousands of BNP men joined. It will end in front of Abul Hotel in Malibagh.

The party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the march.

The four-day march will end on February 1.

Dhaka South City BNP will march from Jatrabari to Shyampur on January 30 and from Mugda to Malibagh on February 1.