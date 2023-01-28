Three aircrafts crashed in India

Three aircraft crashed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, according to agencies report.

One aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

Whereas in Madhya Pradesh two aircraft crashed.

An Indian Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The minister has sought details of the crash.

Additionally, The Indian Air Force has also begun the probe to find out whether there was any mid-air collision. The Su-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports have suggested that two pilots are safe, ANI news agency reported.