AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG

The government has appointed Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan as new Director General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

AKM Nazmul Hasan took charge as the new DG on Sunday (January 29).

Meanwhile, top officials of various departments and unit chiefs welcomed him.

Earlier on January 17, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular in this regard.

Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan was born on January 2, 1969 in Faridpur district. Hasan joined Bangladesh Military Academy with 18th BMA Long course on July 15, 1986 and was commissioned on June 24, 1988.