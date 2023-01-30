AL govt never does anything against Islam: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has categorically said that the present Awami League (AL) government never did and will not do anything against Islam.

“If there are errors in the new textbooks, we will bring necessary corrections. But, rumors are going on frequently in this regard,” she added, while responding to questions of journalists at Rajshahi University (RU) today.

Dipu Moni said rumors are being spread about some issues which have not been mentioned in the books. She urged all quarters to remain alert in this regard.

The minister said, adding, that the errors were corrected and more corrections are going on. Committee has been formed and it has been working relentlessly.

She sought cooperation of all to identify the remaining errors and expressed her assurance of need-based correction.

Later, Education Minister Dipu Moni distributed gold medals and certificates among 103 students of RU as recognition of their brilliant results at Kazi Nazrul Islam auditorium as the chief guest.

The students were from five academic sessions of graduation courses and six post-graduation courses under nine faculties.

Gold medal-awarded faculties are: Arts, Law, Science, Business Studies, Social Science, Life and Earth Science, Agriculture, Engineering and Fine Arts.

With RU Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir and Treasurer Prof Obatedur Rahman Pramanik and Chief Executive Officer of Agrani Bank Limited Mursedul Kabir.

Congratulating the award-winners for their achievements, Dr Dipu Moni hoped that they will contribute a lot towards the welfare of the country and the nation in the days to come.

She also stressed the need for more research on arts, commerce and social sciences in addition to the science, engineering, earth science and biology for overall success of the nation.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni also addressed a workshop and view-sharing meeting titled “Education Management and Quality Improvement of Education” at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Auditorium in the city today as chief guest.

Principals of all colleges under the National University in the region joined the workshop that discussed and devised ways and means on how to improve quality of education.