BNP resorts to road march after losing path: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has started road march after losing its way in politics.

“When the power of people’s mind dwindles, the power of voice goes up. This is the situation in BNP. As the strength of the minds of BNP leaders has decreased, the power of their voice has increased,” he told a peace rally here.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in front of the AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said BNP is so quiet suddenly and the BNP leaders have started road march after losing their path in politics.

“Through this (road march), the death march of BNP’s movement has begun. The voice of Fakhrul Islam (BNP secretary general) has become louder. Why is the protest programme (of BNP) quiet now? Mr Fakhrul has delivered many poisons statements,” he said.

Responding to the Fakhrul’s statement that there is no soil on the foot of AL, the road transport minister said holding of elections is needed to prove who has the ground under his or her feet and who does not.

“Let’s join the elections. We don’t want to score on empty fields. Game will be played in elections. Then it will be seen who has the ground under his/her feet and who does not,” he said.

Quader said the Awami League never flees away, while only the BNP has the evidence of escaping in the 1/11 changeover.

He said BNP vice chairman Tarique Rhaman fled away on undertakings that he would not do politics in the future.

None would be able to win in the country’s elections by running a movement with invisible command by remote control, he added.

Chaired by Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was also addressed, by AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury (also the Deputy Leader of the House), Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Advocate Quamrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, office secretary Biplab Barua and Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir.

Addressing the rally, Matia Chowdhury said BNP-Jamaat is trying to destabilise Bangladesh again, while the Sheikh Hasina government, as per its pledge, has been working to ensure the basic rights of the people in the country.

Mentioning that the government is also working to ensure housing for all, she said none did it in the past in the way Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arranged accommodation for homeless.

Hanif said BNP leaders talk about democracy and human rights but there was no democracy and human rights during their regime.

“They (BNP) don’t believe in democracy and the independence. They want to destabilise the country through looting and terrorism,” he said.