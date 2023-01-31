Cancellation of Jamaat’s registration: Final hearing after 2 months

The Appellate Division on Tuesday gave Jamaat-e-Isami two months to prepare a summary of their appeal against a High Court verdict that scrapped its registration.

The court said if Jamaat-e-Islami did not submit the summary within two months, the appeal would be defaulted (dismissed).

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order.

Senior lawyer Tanya Amir stood for the writ petitioner, while lawyer Joynal Abedin Tuhin represented Jamaat-e-Islami.