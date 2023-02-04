BNP motivates Hero Alam to be candidate in by-polls to humiliate JS: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that BNP influenced Hero Alam to take part in the by-election. Mirza Fakhrul thought that Hero Alam would win the by-polls. But, Hero Alam has now become a zero. BNP made Hero Alam a candidate to humiliate parliament. Mirza Fakhrul’s dream has finally shattered.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a peace rally organised by Dhaka City South Awami League at Kamrangirchar 31-Bed Government Hospital ground on Saturday afternoon. The rally was organised against BNP-Jamaat’s terrorism, militancy, anarchy and anti-state activities.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said, “Fakhrul Saheb, Pakistani reign was good. But, what is the situation in Pakistan now? Bangladesh has a foreign exchange reserves to meet import requirements for six months, whereas Pakistan has not the reserves to meet even three weeks’ import requirements. Entire Pakistan is now shivering out of hunger. You feel for that Pakistani reign. Bangladesh will move around under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership. But, Bangladesh will turn into another Pakistan if you go to power. But, we will not allow Fakhrul Sahebs to turn Bangladesh into another Pakistan.”

Presided over by Dhaka City South Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was also addressed by AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Advocate Quamrul Islam, Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, and joint general secretary Mahbub ul Alam Hanif, among others.

Dhaka City South Awami League office secretary Riazuddin Riaz conducted the peace rally.