No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman

GM Quader can now perform his duties as Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman, according to the High Court order.

A single HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz passed the order on Sunday.

Earlier on January 19, the HC stayed the lower court embargo on GM Quader for eight weeks. The court, at the same time, issued a rule asking why Dhaka court’s order would not be cancelled.

Jatiya Party’s suspended leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha filed the case against GM Quader on October 4, last year.

On November 29, the High Court cleared the way for GM Quader to perform his duties as Jatiya Party Chairman by staying the lower court embargo following a revision petition.

On November 30, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim stayed the High Court order allowing Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform the duties of his post.

According to the case statement, the party’s founder HM Ershad died on September 14, 2019.

Quader declared himself as chairman of the party through forgery at a council on December 28, 2019 when a writ petition case was pending at the High Court.

Later, Quader as party chairman fired several leaders including Ranga, Gazipur metropolitan unit’s advisor Ataur Rahman Sarkar and Organising Secretary Sabur Sikdar, among others, by exercising his power as per the constitution of the party.

Besides, Ranga was removed from the post of presidium member of the party on September 14 and Advocate Ziaul Huque Mridha on September 17.

In the case, orders were sought to declare all removals from December 28, 2019, to September 17, 2022 and council as illegal while the next council of the party to keep stayed unless the HC writ petition is disposed of.