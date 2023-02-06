Bangladesh population 16.98 crore

Bangladesh’s current population is 16 crore 98 lakh, according to a report published by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

The data was revealed at an event held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on Monday.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)’s primary findings of the Population and Housing Census (PHC) 2022, published in July 2022 claimed that the population of Bangladesh is 16 crore 51 lakh 58 thousand 616.

BIDS conducted Post Enumeration Check (PEC) of the census report published by the BBS. It was seen in the enumeration that 47 lakh people were dropped from the census of BBS.

BIDS found a 2.75 per cent error rate in the PHC 2022 national coverage.

However, BBS and BIDS did not provide any other data beyond the total population.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam and Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar, Statistics and were present at the programme.