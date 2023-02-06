Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / US official’s Bangladesh visit called off

US official’s Bangladesh visit called off

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Kara C. McDonald has shelved her planned visit to Bangladesh.

She wasscheduled to arrive for a three-day visit from February 7 to discuss labour rights issues.

A senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB that the visit has been called off.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the visit – neither from the US side, nor from the Bangladesh side.

McDonald oversees the Bureau’s work on Europe, South and Central Asia, and the Multilateral and Global Affairs teams.