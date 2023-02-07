BNP’s fresh march in Dhaka on February 9, 12

Bangladesh Nationalist Party will again march in the capital on February 9 and 12 to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the two-day fresh programme at a press conference at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Tuesday.

“As part of our ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy, unconditional release of our leader Khaleda Zia, the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament and realising the 10-point demand, BNP Dhaka South and North city units have decided to march again,” he said.

As part of the programme, he said BNP’s Dhaka South City unit will march towards the Jatiya Press Club from Gopibagh Brothers Union Club ground at 2pm on February 9 while its Dhaka North City unit will march towards BosilaSaat Rastaintersection from Shyamoli playground at 2pm on February 12.

Earlier, leaders and activists of the party’s Dhaka north and south city units observed the march programme on January 28, 31, 30 and February 1 respectively to push for their 10-point demand.

Later on February 4, BNP announced another march programme in all unions across the country on February 11 (Saturday) to mount pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demand.