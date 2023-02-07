Govt makes revolutionary change in communication sector: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the revolutionary change in country’s communication system during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government is visible.

“Revolutionary changes in the road communication system are visible during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure,” he said while talking to reporters after inspecting the road safety awareness programme organized by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) at Matsa Bhaban Mor in Dhaka.

He said infrastructure development and bringing chaotic situation under control in country are now government’s priorities.

The minister also underscored the need for raising awareness among the people in this regard.

He informed that the work to bring three-wheelers, also known as easy bikes, under a policy is at final stage.

He, as well, asked those who pasted posters on the pillars of the Metrorail, to remove those posters on their own responsibility. Otherwise, he warned of taking action against them.

Quader sought cooperation of all for ensuring road safety.

In response to a question from journalists, the AL general secretary said: “We have (political) programmes every day ahead of the elections.”

He said the programmes at the union levels are not counter programmes.

“It is our duty to protect people’s lives. And so we will have party programs before the elections and we will remain vigilant till the polls considering the safety of the people and their properties,” he continued.

Quader said that the AL leaders and activists are carrying out their programs without any conflict.

In 2013-14, people saw them (BNP) to conduct arson terrorism by burning railway station and land office in the name of programme, he said.

Regarding the presidential election, he said, it may come in the form of agenda in today’s parliamentary meeting.

It is not like that everything will be fixed today, he said, adding the decision may come before the scheduled time for the Presidential election in the country on February 19, he said.

“Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina is thinking of it. She will take the decision and our party will accept it. Our president’s decision is final. We are also likely to give the responsibility to parliamentary party chief,” Quader added.