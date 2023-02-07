HSC results on Wednesday

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Wednesday (February 8).

A total of 12,03,407 candidates, who took part in the examination under nine general education boards, madrasa board and technical education board, are eagerly waiting for the results.

Education Minister Dipu Moni will handed over the copies of results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday morning. Later at noon, the details will be disclosed.

Usually the HSC and equivalent examinations start in the first week of April. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations took place in November.