Two get life-term jail for murder 51 years ago

A court in Khulna has sentenced two accused to life-term imprisonment for a murder committed 51 years ago.

Khulna District and Sessions Judge Mir Shafiqul Alam sentenced accused Amzad Mina, 67, and Shabaz Halder, 75, to life-term imprisonment in Aminuddin Sheikh murder cas of Rupsha Police Station area in 1971. The accused were present on the dock during the pronouncement of the verdict.

At the same time, the court fined them Tk 20,000 each, in default, three months’ more rigorous imprisonment.

Public Prosecutor Enamul Huq confirmed it.

The court sources said that at night of October 19, 1971, accused Amzad Mina, Shabaz Halder, and Jalil Howlader and five to six more unidentified persons picked up victim Amin Uddin Sheikh from his house brandishing rifles, guns and ramda. They took him to a nearby pond. Then the accused shot him from very close range and beheaded him with a sharp weapon. Then they left the place dumping the head of the victim into the pond.

Later, the plaintiff’s brother, witness and victim’s sister-in-law started wailing holding the beheaded body of their father and looking for the decapitated head.

On the following day, the plaintiff’s elder brother Sheikh Nizam Uddin saw his father’s decapitated head. Receiving information, police went to the pond, recover the body and sent it to hospital for autopsy. Sheikh Nizam Uddin’s father was buried at their family graveyard in Chandpur at about 3:00pm on October 20, 1971. Later, all of them left the house. They all came back to their village home in Chandpur on December 17, 1971 after the country was freed from Pakistani occupation forces.

The plaintiff and his family members could not file any case against the accused due to threat to their lives and lack of environment. As the government provided opportunity anew by framing a new law, slain Amin Uddin Sheikh’s son Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Ali submitted a prayer seeking justice into the murder of his father. Being directed, Rupsha Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) filed a case filling up an FIR form.