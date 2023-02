A total of 1,76,282 students secured the highest grade GPA 5 in the HSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

According to the result published on Wednesday, among the GPA 5 holders, 95,721 are girls and 80,561 are boys.

A total of 1,59,755 students achieved GPA 5 under nine general education boards, 9,423 students under madrasah education board and 7,104 under technical education board.