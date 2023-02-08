HSC results handed over to PM Sheikh Hasina

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the copy of the results to the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning.

The students can get their results from Education Board’s website (http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/) and their respective institutions.

A candidate will have to send an SMS to 16222 typing HSC, first three letters of respective board name, roll number and the year.