Six MPs elected in by-polls sworn-in

Six newly-elected lawmakers in the by-elections to the vacant seats of BNP MPs have taken oath.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury administered the oath to the newly elected MPs at Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday (February 8).

The lawmakers who took oath were Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Jatiya Party), elected in the by-election to Thakurgaon-3 constituency; AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen (Jasad), elected in the by-election to Bogura-4 constituency; Ragebul Ahsan Ripu (Awami League), elected in the by-election to Bogura-6 constituency; M Ziaur Rahman (Awami League), elected in the by-election to Chapainawabganj-2 constituency; Md Abdul Wadud (Awami League), elected in the by-election to Chapainawabganj-3 constituency; and Ukil Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan (Independent), elected in the by-election to Brahmanbaria-2 constituency.

The swearing ceremony was moderated by Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Secretary KM Abdus Salam. Following the sworn-in, the newly-elected MPs signed in the oath book as part of the parliamentary tradition.

Jatiya Sangsad deputy speaker Md Shamsul Huque Tuku, chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, whip Iqbalur Rahim, whip Atiur Rahman Atique, <d Mujibul Huque Chunnu, Shirin Akter, Fakhrul Imam, Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum and Ferdousi Islam were present at the swearing-in ceremony.