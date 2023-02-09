Fakhrul leaves for Singapore at night for treatment

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara Begum are leaving for Singapore for better treatment.

The BNP Secretary General will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka along with his wife by a flight at 10:00pm on Thursday (February 9, 2023), said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Fakhrul will receive treatment at the National University Hospital for different health problems including high blood pressure, backbone and teeth pain, blocks in the nerves in the neck, and heart disease.

BNP sources said Mirza Fakhrul has been going to Singapore for treatment over the last several years. He went to Singapore in January 2021 last.