SUST student ‘commits suicide’ in Jashore

SUST Correspondent : A student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Jashore district early Thursday.

The dead was Minhajul Abedin, son of Faruk Uddin, a resident of Salamatpur village under Monirampur upazila of the district. He was a student in the 2016-17 session of the Mathematics Department at the university.

Mathematics Department assistant professor SM Saidur Rahman confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.

He said Minhajul committed suicide at his house at around 3 am.

Minhajul was the founding president of RoboAdda, the university’s robotics organization, he added.