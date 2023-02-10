Two textbooks of Class VI and Class VII withdrawn

Two textbooks of Class VI and Class VII have been withdrawn.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) said the two textbooks introduced from 2023 academic year for Class VI and Class VII have been withdrawn.

It was stated in a press release sent by the NCTB on Friday (February 10).

The press release, signed by NCTB Chairman Md Farhadul Islam, states that ‘Itihas and Samajik Biggyan Anusandhani Paath’ [History and Social Science Investigation Study] introduced for Class VI and Class VII have been withdrawn.

Necessary corrections will be made to several chapters of the textbooks titled ‘Itihas and Samajik Biggyan Anusandhani Paath’ (History and Social Science Investigation Study) introduced for both classes and ‘Biggyan Anusandhani Paath’ (Science Investigation Study) introduced for Class VI. However, the study of other chapters of the books will continue. The educational institutions will soon be informed about the corrections.