11 years of Sagar-Runi murder

Eleven years have passed since the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi, but their killers have yet not been identified.

Even though, many months and years have passed, limitations of the investigation agencies and the concerned authorities are still to ‘investigation going on’ and ‘judgment to be held’.

The top level officials of the government and police officials assured the victims’ family to bring the killers to justice within 48 hours. But that ultimatum of 48 hours has not ended even in 11 years. More than 96 thousand 360 hours have passed.

So far, the probe report submission date has been deferred at least 95 times.

Sagar Sarwar, the then news editor of Maasranga TV, and his wife Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were murdered at their rented apartment at Paschim Razabazar in the capital on February 11, 2012.

The couple’s five-year-old son Mahir Sarwar Megh was in the house when his parents were killed.

This murder sparked a nationwide outcry, particularly among journalists, demanding justice for the slain couple.

Runi’s brother filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station in this connection.

Rapid Action battalion (RAB) has, so far, interrogated 158 people, including 27 journalists, and recorded statement of the couple’s son.

After a long wait, the elite force received the DNA test reports from the US laboratory.