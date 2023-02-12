19 eminent personalities, 2 institutions named for Ekushey Padak

Nineteen eminent personalities and two institutions will get the country’s second highest civilian award, the Ekushey Padak, this year in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry announced the names on Sunday.

Khaleda Manzoor-e Khuda, freedom fighter AKM Shamsul Haque (posthumous) and Haji Mohammad Majibor Rahman have been selected for their roles in the Language Movement.

Besides, Masud Ali Khan and Shimul Yusuf have been chosen for their contributions in acting while Manoranjan Ghoshal, Gazi Abdul Hakim and Fazal-e-Khuda (posthumous) for music.

Meanwhile, Jayanto Chattopadhyay (artiste), Nawazish Ali Khan(artiste), and Kanak Chanpa Chakma (artiste) have been picked up for Ekushey Padak.

Momtaz Uddin (posthumous) has been selected for contributions in the Liberation War, Shah Alamgir (posthumous) for journalism, Abdul Majid for research, Prof. Dr. Mazharul Islam (posthumous) for education, Saiful Haque for social service, Advocate Manjurul Islam (posthumous) for politics, Akhter Uddin Mia (posthmous) for politics and Dr. Maniruzzaman for contributions in language and literature.

Besides, two institutions -Bangladesh National Museum for education and Bidyanondo Foundation for social service- have been picked for the award.