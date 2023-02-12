Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu

Everything is Allah’s will,” Md Shahabuddin Chuppu, who is set to be the next President of Bangladesh, said on Sunday.

“There is no reaction now. This is Almighty Allah’s will,” Md Shahabuddin told reporters after submitting his nomination paper at the Election Commission.

Md Shahabuddin, a retired district and sessions judge, had served as a commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission.

“Two applications have been submitted to the office of the Chief Election Commissioner and Presidential Election Officer at 11:00am and 11:05am. These two applications will be scrutinized tomorrow (Monday) at 1pm. The Chief Election Officer will inform you tomorrow after scrutinizing the nomination papers”, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam.

An Awami League team, led by the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader, went to the Election Commission to submit the nomination paper of its presidential candidate. The delegation members included AL Presidium members Mohammad Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir, and Abdur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury Liton, AL Information and Research Secretary Dr. Salim Mahmud, AL office secretary Biplab Barua, AL publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap.

According to the schedule, the presidential election will be held on February 19 as the tenure of incumbent President Abdul Hamid nears an end.