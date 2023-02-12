Syrian authority receives humanitarian assistance package from Bangladesh

The government of Bangladesh has handed over the relief goods to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for proper coordination and distribution among the earthquake- affected people in Syria.

The humanitarian assistance package for the people of Syria from the government of Bangladesh, under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, arrived at Damascus, Syria on Saturday by a special flight of Bangladesh Air Force Aircraft C-130J.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Syria resident in Amman Nahida Sobhan and Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji received the relief goods at the Damascus international airport.

The humanitarian assistance package contains dry food, medicine, blankets, tents and winter clothes, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNB.

Earlier, President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen conveyed profound condolences to their Syrian counterparts on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the whole course of sending the humanitarian assistance package in collaboration with the AFD, BAF and the MDMR in successfully dispatching the relief goods to Syria.