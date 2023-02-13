Former MP Reza Ali passes away

Former parliament member Advocate Reza Ali passed away today morning while undergoing treatment at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

He was 83.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament from Mymensingh-7 constituency.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of family, friends and well wishers to mourn his death, said a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

Ali was a former member of Awami League Advisory Council and he was also the convener of Trishal Upazila Awami League of Mymensingh.