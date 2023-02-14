PM, President-elect meets President Hamid at Bangabhaban

Md Sahabuddin, who elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on outgoing President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President’s spouse Rashida Khanam and PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana were present there, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Earlier on his (Sahabuddin) arrival at Bangabhaban along with his spouse Dr Rebeka Sutana, President Hamid and his wife welcomed the prime minister and President-elect Md Sahabuddin with a bouquet.

The President also separately presented another bouquet to the premier while PM Sheikh Hasina also gave a bouquet to President as Bangabhaban’s tradition.

The Bangabhaban spokesman said they exchanged pleasantries and inquired about each other’s health conditions.

During the meeting with M Abdul Hamid, the Prime Minister also informed the President about various state-level issues.

Seventy four-year old Md Sahabuddin — a former District and Sessions Judge and former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) commissioner — got the nomination for the country’s 22nd President on February 12 from the ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

The Chef Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Abdul Awal made the announcement after scrutinizing his lone nomination papers at the Election Commission (EC) office in the afternoon.

The CEC declared him elected as the 22nd President of the country on February 13 as there was no rival.

Subsequently, the EC secretariat issued notification in this regard signed by Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam on Monday.

According to the constitution, a new president should be elected within 60 to 90 days of the expiry of the current President’s term slated for April 23 this year.