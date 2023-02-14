School-feeding programme to begin in June

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education M Zakir Hossain said school-feeding programme will be launched in all government primary schools in June this year.

“The project would play an effective role in addressing nutritional deficiencies of primary school children, ensure 100 percent enrollment in schools, regular school attendance, prevention of dropouts, and timely completion of education cycle,” he said while addressing a press briefing in the meeting room of the Ministry at the Secretariat here, said a press release.

The project titled “School feeding in poverty-stricken areas” was launched in 2010 in 104 upazilas of the country and it ended in June 2022.

The state minister said the government will change the strange names assigned to some government primary schools within the next six months.

“The schools will be renamed either in line with the local history, and culture or after famous personalities including valiant freedom fighters, he added.

The secretary of the ministry Farid Ahmed, Director General of Directorate of Primary and Mass Education Shah Rezwan Hayat, Additional Secretary of Tanjaloya Abubakar Siddique and M Mosharraf Hossain were present.