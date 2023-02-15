3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident

Three Bangladeshi students were killed and two including driver injured in a road accident in Canada’s Toronto on Monday night.

The deceased were Shahriar Khan, Angela Barai and Aryan Dipta. They were in between 17-21 years and all of them were the students of Humber College.

The accident took place on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West in Ontario around 11:30pm local time.

According to Canadian media reports, a car carrying four students was traveling at a very high speed. Suddenly, the driver lost control while going to south side of the highway. The vehicle then hit the highway railing and turned turtle on the road. Later the car caught fire.

Fire Service men rushed to the scene and rescued the victims.

Paramedics confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two more were taken to hospital. The third person had died at the hospital.