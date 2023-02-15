Special Envoy of South Korean President meets Foreign Minister Momen

Visiting Presidential Envoy of the Republic of Korea JANG Sung Min has highly praised the impressive development achievements of the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hoped that both Bangladesh and Korea will lead to further comprehensive cooperation in the days ahead.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday (Feb 15), the Korean Envoy informed that the Republic of Korea (ROK) cherish her 50 years diplomatic relations with Bangladesh and would like to enhance the relations to a higher level in the next 50 years ahead.

He referred to their Indo-Pacific Strategy and the plan to take the ROK in a pivotal position in the international arena.

A very close advisor to President YOON Suk Yeol and the Senior Secretary for Future Strategy in the President’s Office, JANG Sung Min was leading an eight-member delegation to visit Bangladesh on February 14-16.

At the meeting, Momen acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the ROK in the development of the export-oriented garment industry in Bangladesh, which vows for enhancing the existing engagements between the two countries particularly in terms of trade, commerce, investment, scientific and technical assistance, human resource development, manpower sector, etc.

The discussion also included cooperation in Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Ship Building, Deep Sea Fishing, Rohingya issue etc.

ROK side acknowledged the impressive development achievements of the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Presidential Envoy hoped that both Bangladesh and ROK will lead to further comprehensive cooperation in the days ahead.

The Korean Envoy handed over to the HFM a commemorative logo made on the occasion of the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and ROK, which will be completed in December this year.

Earlier in the morning, the Special Envoy called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reiterated Korea’s expectation to enhance the bilateral relations with Bangladesh in the next 50 years on the basis of common values of democracy, rule of law, human rights, freedom, peace and prosperity.

The Korean Presidential Envoy also visited the “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum” yesterday to pay tribute to Bangabandhu after arrival in Dhaka.