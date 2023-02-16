Don't Miss
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home on Thursday from Singapore after receiving medical treatment there for a week.

The BNP secretary general along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 6:30pm, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

On February 10, Fakhrul and his wife went to Singapore for a follow-up health checkup and treatment.

The 76-year-old BNP secretary general received treatment at Singapore National University Hospital.

In 2015, while incarcerated, Fakhrul was diagnosed with a block in the internal carotid artery of his neck.
After his release, he went to Singapore for treatment. Since then, he needs to go to Singapore every year for follow-up treatment.