Barrister Suman sued in Tk 500cr defamation case

Awami League lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah has filed a Tk 500 crore defamation and compensation case against Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman for spreading false and defamatory information about him on social media.

The case was filed with Dhaka Joint District Judge’s Court-3 yesterday.

The court set March 1 for submitting the court fees as the plaintiff did not submit the court fees yesterday, said Matiur Rahman, a staff of the court.

After the plaintiff’s submission of the court fees, the judge will fix a date to say whether it would accept the case or not, he added.

In the case statement, the plaintiff said Supreme Court lawyer Suman on January 17 spread false and defamatory information about him on Facebook.

“Suman propagated that Abdus Sobhan laundered money by becoming a member of parliament in 2014-2015 which is not true. Abdus Sobhan became a member of parliament in the 2018 national election,” read the case statement.

“After becoming a member of parliament, he [Sobhan] did not buy a house in the United States,” it added.