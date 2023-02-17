Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday

The Holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on Saturday (February 18).

Islamic Foundation sources have confirmed it.

The Holy Shab-e-Meraj has a special status for Muslims. Devout Muslims spend this precious night offering Nafal prayers and reciting from the Holy Quran. On this day, many also observe Nafal fast.

‘Shab-e-Meraj’ means ‘Night of Ascension’. According to Muslim belief, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) met Almighty Allah by traveling in the sky at night of the 26th Rajab. This year, that night falls on February 18 (Saturday).

Arabic month ‘Rajab’ is a special and glorious month of the Hijri year. This month comes with the arrival message of Ramadan. So we have to prepare for Ramadan from this month of Rajab. The great feature of this month is that this month is one of the four honourable months (Al-Ashur Al-Hurum) given by Almighty Allah.