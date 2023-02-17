President offers doa at his family graveyard at Mithamain

President M Abdul Hamid offered doa at the graves of his parents and other family members at their family graveyard in Karimganj village of Mithamin upazila in the district this afternoon.

In the munajat, a special doa was offered there, seeking for the eternal peace of the departed souls of his parents and relatives.

Local lawmaker and President’s eldest son Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, Md Afzal Hossain, MP, President’s younger brother Principal Md Abdul Haque and Bangabhaban officials, among others, were present on the occasion.