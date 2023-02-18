Quader for building ‘bridge of amity’ in country’s politics

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said a ‘bridge of amity’ will have to be built breaking the barrier that is getting higher in the country’s divided politics.

“A wall is being developed in the country’s divided politics instead of building a bridge. A bridge of amity will have to be built breaking this inviolable wall,” he said while inaugurating the annual general meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Abhinai Shilpi Sangha at Kaligang in Gazipur.

He said the ruling party is not creating any barrier to the political programmes, including road march of BNP, rather it is holding different programmes to ensure the safety and security of the countrymen.

Awami League is in power for 14 years and as the ruling party, it has the responsibility to ensure safety and security of the life and property of the people, he added.

Shilpi Sangha president Ahsan Habb chaired the event while artistes Mamunur Rashid, Tarique Anam Khan, Dilara Jaman, Dolly Zahur, Shahidul Alam Sachhu and Aminul Haque Chowdhury addressed it, among others.

About the country’s cultural activities, he said dramas in Bangladesh are far better in term of quality, acting and dialogue than those in India’s West Bengal. The government of Sheikh Hasina scrapped the black law to flourish the cultural activities in the country, he added.