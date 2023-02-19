German parliamentary delegation to visit Bangladesh on Feb 22

A delegation of six German parliament members will pay an official visit to Bangladesh from February 22 to 26 to “foster the strong ties” between the two nations further, said the German Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.

Renate Kunast, the Chairperson of the German-South Asian Parliamentary Group and a former German Minister, will lead the delegation, reports UNB.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with representatives of the legislative and executive organs of Bangladesh as well as a variety of members of civil society and business circles.

They will discuss with their Bangladeshi counterparts various issues of mutual concern, including the deepening of the 50-year-long bilateral relations, politics, climate change, human rights, trade, migration, development cooperation and women empowerment.

The delegation consists of Renate Kunast, MP; Dr Andre Hahn, MP; Paul Lehrieder, MP; Ria Schroder, MP; Andreas Larem, MP and Dr Malte Kaufmann, MP.