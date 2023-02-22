Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway

The voting in two-day polls to elect the office bearers for 2023-2024 of Dhaka Bar Association, believed to be the largest Bar of Asia, started at 9am on Wednesday.

The balloting will go on till 5pm with one hour recess from 1pm to 2pm on both of the days.

A total of 46 candidates are vying for 27 posts. Some 19,618 lawyers are expected to cast their votes in the polls.

Mizanur Rahman Mamun and Khandoker Golam Kibria are contesting for the posts of president and general secretary respectively from White Panel, while Khorshed Miah Alam and Sayed Nazrul Islam are vying for the posts from Blue Panel.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu conducting the polls as Chief Election Commissioner.