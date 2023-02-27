Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka

Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero is now in Dhaka on a two-day visit.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 8am on Monday. He will have a bilateral meeting with his Argentine counterpart at state guesthouse Jamuna in the evening.

Argentina is reopening its embassy here after 45 years.

This is the first visit by an Argentine foreign minister to Bangladesh.

The Argentine embassy in Dhaka was closed in 1978 by the military junta that ruled the country at the time.

Momen will also host a dinner in honor of the Argentine foreign minister after the bilateral talks.

Apart from reopening the Argentine embassy in Dhaka, Cafiero is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.