Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh won the third ODI against England by 50 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chittagong on Monday.

Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets while Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain grabbed two wickets each. Mustafizur Rahman took the last wicket of Chris Woakes.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to take 300 ODI wickets when he dismissed England debutant Rehan Ahmed in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday.

England scored 196 runs losing all wickets after 43.1 overs.

Bangladesh were earlier all out in 48.5 overs after opting to bat first, riding on half centuries from Nazmul Hossain Shanto (53), Mushfiqur Rahim (70) and Shakib al Hasan (75) to set England 247-run target.

Jofra Archer led the English bowling attack with three wickets while Curran and Adil Rashid took two each.

Bangladesh made one change to the playing XI as pacer Ebadat Hossain came in place of Taskin Ahmed while England made three alterations.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

England

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer