MBBS admission test on today

The admissions tests for MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) will be held on today (March 10,2023).

The one-hour MCQ exam will start at 10:00am at 19 centres across the country, according to Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC).

A total of 1,39,217 applicants will compete for 11,122 seats in the medical college admission test this year. Of them, 74,953 are girls and 64,264 are boys, reports UNB.

Examinees will have to enter their respective centres at least half-an-hour before starting the exam.

Besides, examinees will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other devices in the centres.

To conduct the admission tests smoothly and transparently, a management committee was formed with renowned teachers and physicians.