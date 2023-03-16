Govt providing all-out support to sustainable development of apparel sector: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said the government is providing all-out support to the sustainable development of the country’s apparel sector.

“The government is providing all necessary support to the apparel sector. Apparel sector is very important for Bangladesh. We will have to work together for forwarding more of the country’s apparel sector,” he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration function of the ‘4th Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF)’ at a hotel in the city, said a press release.

Tipu said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is providing the highest importance to the development of industrial sector.

“There is no alternative to build world class apparel sector. For this, the government is implementing different plans. For developing more the country’s apparel sector, we will have to work together,” he added.

US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, among others, were present on the occasion.