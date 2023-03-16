PM Hasina inaugurates another 50 model mosques in parts of Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres in the third phase in parts of the country.

She joined the inauguration event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

These model mosques include separate places for aju (ablution) and namaj along with air-conditioned system.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, rituals before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

Earlier, on June 10, 2021 and January 16, 2023, the prime minister inaugurated 100 model mosques in the first and second phases simultaneously across the country, aimed at spreading the true messages of Islam for removing misconceptions about religion.

A total of 564 such mosques are being built in the country under the project.

The purpose of the project is promotion of Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as disseminating the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy as the religion never supports those.

Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having the elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.

Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.