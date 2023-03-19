Don't Miss
Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery

Bangladesh’s Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddiqui won gold medal in the recurve mixed team event of the 2023 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament, Stage-1 in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

Hakim and Diya’s pair beat their Kazakhstan opponents by 5-3 sets in the final of recurve mixed team event.

Hakim and Rubel bounced back losing the first set by 38-36 points. But they won the next two sets by 36-35 and 37-33 points before drawing the final set 39-39.

Diya lost in the bronze-medal match of individual recurve event against her Malaysian opponent Mashaiykh Syaqiera by 6-4 set points.